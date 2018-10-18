Speech to Text for A+ College Ready program celebrates 10 years in Alabama

dollars. today, state and local education leaders came together at decatur high school to celebrate 10 successful years of the a plus college ready program. the program, which is in more than 100 schools statewide, allows students in feeder middle schools and high schools to enroll in advanced placement classes in math, science, english and social studies. " it seemed like a challenge at first, you always hear about how hard these courses are." doctor rudy davis was one of the first alabama students to take advantage of the a-p classes in high school. " we had to give up some sundays, some saturdays to learn the material but it has definitely paid off." davis credits the program for allowing him to follow his dreams of attending medical school, while saving his family tuition money. " so by the time i actually started at auburn university, i had over 30 hours of credits already, so i was basically already a sophomore before i walked onto campus, and as far as saving money, that saved my family so much money i didnt come from a family with a lot of money, i relied on scholarships and grants, and thats kind of how i got to this point." a plus college ready officials say the program has saved families more than 16 million dollars in tuition fees by allowing students to earn college credits before they graduate. and davis encourages students with similar opportunities to take advantage of the classes. " we still need more teachers, we need more engineers, we need more computer programmers, we need all these careers of the future and you can start learning while in high school." and this isnt the end for davis- he plans to move to california to continue his medical education. reporting in decatur am waay 31 news.