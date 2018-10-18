Speech to Text for Accidental shooting involving teens

we continue to follow breaking news in huntsville - where police say a teenager accidentally shot and killed his brother! we've just learned a 15- year-old has been questioned, and is now out of custody. waay 31's kody fisher has been at the apartment on winchester road all afternoon. kody, tell us how it happened and what comes next. the huntsville police department tells me the 15 year old was holding the gun here in one of the apartments behind me when the accidental shooting happened... killing his older brother... we know the fifteen year old has been questioned and released by police... but no charges are being filed right now... because a grand jury will take over the case and decide if he should face any charges... or if the parents of the children will face any charges... the police still can't confirm for us the exact type of gun... but they do tell us it was a long gun... it just goes without saying about gun safety and knowing where your weapons are and not to leave them within arms reach of your children the police tell me they'll release more specific information about what exactly happened to cause the gun to go off tomorrow... as you can see... the family members of the teenagers are all gone from the complex... we tried talking to them... but they were too upset to give a statement... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher...