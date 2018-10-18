Speech to Text for Rain's arrival shows signs of slowing on Friday Night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and live music. new information on the winter season just around the corner. it could be a mild one ... but not necessarily for us! that's according to the seasonal forecast released today by national oceanic and atmospheric administration... the report predicts the south will see above average precipitation. it also said the northeast, pacific northwest and the northern plains will see warmer than normal temperatures... clouds will continue increasing thursday night and friday. thursday evening will cool through the 60s and into the 50s by 7 pm. temperatures will drop toward 50 by friday morning. while we will be a little bit warmer, we will be cool enough for jackets first thing friday morning. although clouds will be building, friday will likely stay dry during the day. last night on waay 31 news at 10, we noticed a trend of slower arrival of the rain. that could bode well for the high school football games friday night. rain will start increasing between 7 pm and 10 pm, but the biggest part of the rain may hold off until after midnight. the rain will end as a cold front passes through the tennessee valley on saturday. that's a little big faster than earlier data suggested, but it's good news for the alabama vs. tennessee game up in knoxville. kickoff is at 2:30 pm at 60 degrees. odds are the rain will have finished by then. auburn vs. ole miss in oxford may still have some rain lingering through the first half, but rain will gradually diminish. kickoff is at 11:00 am at 61 degrees. the drought monitor update this week is