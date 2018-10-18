Speech to Text for City Prepares For 24 Hour Hackathon

300- thousand more homes. there is a really neat event going on this weekend in huntsville called the space app challenge. waay-31 is a proud sponsor. teams of scientists work to come up solutions to problems happening on earth or space. intuitive research and technology has a crew ready for the competition. michael jones - systems analyst at intuitive "we're gonna go out and try to do something different and unique and help a community and you know i think a combination of all those things always leads to a little bit of excitement" jessica bailer - 3-d artist at intuitive "if we go in and we dont win thats fine with me as long as we had fun doing it and we are proud of what we made... thats all that matters to me." the event kickoffs friday at the u-s space and rocket center. the team with the best project wins $10,000