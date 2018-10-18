Clear

Search continues 18 years later

Officials are digging for the body of a man for the last 18 years near Owens cross roads.

breaking news just into our newsroom -- the cororner just arrived on the scene where officials are digging for the body of a man missing for the last 18 years near owens cross roads . this comes after they discovered a large object within the last 30 minutes they are looking for this man-- warren flippo. he was last seen in 2000-- and officials haven't searched for him since 2005. investigators say they received a tip about where flippo's body was buried. that led them to a mobile home in owens cross roads. we'll bring you more information as it comes into our newroom .. we'll have an update online and at 4pm we'll
