Speech to Text for Workers evacuate after plant fire

still following breaking news -- right now fire officials are on the sceneof a fire at a guntersville chicken plant i'm najah sherman and im bill youngthe early morning fire happened at he pilgrim pride manufacturing plant and we've learned that it led to an unidentified chemical leak waay31's steven dilsizian has been at the scene since before 7 this morning... steven what else can you tell us about the scene? you cant see any damage to the building from here but i am told there is damage on the other side where i am not allowed. within the last 30 minutes... the guntersville police tell me they are continuing to work on a small ammonia leak in the building as a result of the fire. the fire broke out at 5:15 this morning after what guntersville police tell me, was a mechanical issue. workers evacuated the building across the street and were told the plant is temporarily closed. right now police are not aware of any injuries but they are concerned about the ammonia leak as it is a health hazard. "for the moment we are going door to door in the general area around the plant here asking residents to shelter in place or stay in their homes, we will let them know if anything changes for the better or for the worse." the ammonia is such a health concern right now that two plants down the street have been closed simply for being close to the scene. reporting live in guntersville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news.