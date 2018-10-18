Speech to Text for LawCall: Property Damage Claims

we have email questions from viewers tonight. getting us started we have will league from siniard, timberlake & league. starting us off talking about opening statements. if your car is damaged in a wreck, what steps do you do? >> will league: oftentimes it depends on what type of claim it is, where the wreck happened. if it's on private property, then, yes, exchange insurance information. if it's on the public roadway, the police are going to get that, let them sort that out. often advertisements it's chaotic, sometimes bad blood. do you want to engage the driver to get that information? probably not if the police is going to do it anyway. exchange information, should the officer not be in charge of that. you know, find out, if you have any vehicles before the wrecked condition, always maintain the vehicle, but an important step, sharon, is go ahead and get an estimate at the body shop that you know and trust. insurance companies will try to send you to theirs. you can go ahead and document that information so when they give you an estimate, you can have something to compare it to. one big issue we've got is we've had in the past is basically insurance carriers trying to get used parts on your vehicle. check your policy and see if that is allowed. we've had cases where clients are concerned, they've got a gnaw vehicle and then ear putting used parts. you want like kind parts to make sure it's in