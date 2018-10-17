Speech to Text for City prepares for 48 Hour Hackathon

a local team is gearing up for the nasa space apps challenge. its the biggest hackathon event in huntsville this year! huntsville was named the "main stage city" to host this year's challenge for the first time ever - joining silicon valley and new york city as the only cities to do so. the event is a 48 hour "hackathon" competition. it puts people from different science backgrounds together on teams. each team must pick from a list of earth and space problems - and come up with a solution to the issue. the team with the best project wins 10-thousand dollars. intuitive research and technology has a crew ready for the competition and they are looking forward to the opportunity. michael jones - systems analyst at intuitive "we're gonna go out and try to do something different and unique and help a community and you know i think a combination of all those things always leads to a little bit of excitement" jessica bailer - 3-d artist at intuitive "if we go in and we dont win thats fine with me as long as we had fun doing it and we are proud of what we made... thats all that matters to me." the event kickoff begins this friday at the u-s space and rocket center. teams willcompete in the 48 hour hackathon