Speech to Text for Last school safety engagement meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the other. tonight was the fifth and final school safety meeting for huntsville city schools! this one had the biggest turnout of any of the meetings! waay 31's kody fisher joins us live in huntsville with some of the new ideas parents are bringing to thetable... and what happens next... roughly forty five parents came to the meeting tonight at huntsville high school ... and one parent told me he wants to see comprehensive improvements to school safety... doug rezabek/parent of 2 "the reaction side probably needs as much effort as the proactive side." doug rezabek is one of the parents who was divided into a smaller group about safety. nats: in this group... rezabek and others discussed updating the schools surveillance cameras to recognize guns. they also talked to a school safety consultant. doug rezabek/parent of 2 "if their expertise is out there go ahead and listen. now, there's a cost." rezabek wants the soon-to-be created task force to strike a balance... doug rezabek/parent of 2 "high value, low cost, or high value reasonable cost." the specific ideas are now left up to the task force... doug rezabek/parent of 2 "i don't know where all those answers are, but i think thats where the focus needs to be." the superintendent says the district will now compile all the information from these meetings and present it at a board of education meeting soon... the task force will be selected in november... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31