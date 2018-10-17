Speech to Text for Havoc season ya'll

for rocket city classic december 18. huntsville's hockey team is coming off their president's cup championship, with 11 returners back to wreak some more havoc the season kicks off riday in birmingham against the bulls. this series little lop-sided last year for the good guys. havoc only lost once to b ham, returning center, sye nutkevich says he's ready for another season, and another go at the cup.. its the montreal native'sthird year in huntsville.. so he's pretty much fully adjusted to the south. my favorite part is being able to go golfing in october and november after practice. i've had a blast here, it's going to be my third year here, i love it here, best place he's been. the weather is great, the people the "yall-ing" all that stuff oh we are all about the yall'ing stuff. ad-lib sports cross