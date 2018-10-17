Speech to Text for Neighbors remember homicide victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- jackson county sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect -- who they say left a woman for dead in the middle of the road. i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. deputies said a friend found samantha frison right here. you can see the evidence markers that were out today. that friend drove frison a hospital -- where she later died. waay 31's sarah singleterry spent the day in bridgeport -- talking to people who knew the victim... ' bray eldridge "this is bridgeport. this is like a ghost town. don't nothing like that happen around here." an injured person found in the street just isn't something you see in bridgeport ... 25 year old samantha frison was new in this town of roughly 2 thousand ... her friends told me she and her three kids moved here from michigan just two years ago ... bray eldridge "independent mom making it on her own with three kids. i'll give you a gold medal in my book." according to the jackson county sheriff's office ... frison was found by a friend near the intersection of fifth street and ehrich avenue tuesday night ... frison was rushed to a hospital in jasper tennessee ... only about 12 miles from bridgeport ... she later died in the hospital ... bray eldridge "i'd say more of a family loss, not a community. the people associated with sam, she always called family." sarah jackson county investigators initally thought frison was stabbed ... but now they're not sure. i spoke with the chief sheriff's deputy ... he wouldn't tell me what changed their mind ... and that we should get more answers in the morning ... in jackson county ss waay 31 news we know the sheriff's office already questioned at least one person of interest