Speech to Text for Man makes himself at home in stranger's house, deputies say

there in my floor." this mantyler loveis charged with burglary in limestone county. waay31's scottie kay got a chance to talk with the homeowner about the bizarre incident.. mary royster tells me she's still in shock about what she came home to tuesday evening.. saying she never expected anything like it. pkg: sot mary royster, homeowner "what are you doing in my house? and he said, 'waiting on my clothes to dry.' i said, 'well, who are you?' he said, 'i'm your grandson, don't you know who i am?' and i said, 'no!'" that was the conversation had between mary royster and the complete stranger accused of breaking in to her home, tyler love. sot mary royster, homeowner "every drawer in my house had been gone through. my closets had all been gone through. what he was looking for, i have no idea." but she says the suspect didn't stop there. sot mary royster, homeowner "he had went in my kitchen and went through my cabinets, found the toaster, a skillet, he scrambled eggs." and, still, that's not all love is accused of doing. sot mary royster, homeowner "he had taken a bath in my bathtub. he had shaved. i found a razor he got out of my cabinet. he brushed his teeth." but even after the bizarre incident, royster says she's just thankful the uninvited guest wasn't violent.. saying now it's something she can laugh about. sot mary royster, homeowner "kind of scary at first, after i went back outside and called the police. sitting there, waiting on the officers to get here was nerve-racking. but it was funny." sk on cam: love is currently being held in the limestone county jail on a $10,000 bond. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news love had just been released from the limestone county jail last week ... after serving time for burglary and other charges.