Speech to Text for $1.9 Million grant to Children's Advocacy Center

than 10 billion dollars. new at four... the "national childrens advocacy center" is planning new training focused on human trafficking after receiving two grants worth almost 2-million dollars combined. the huntsville location is one of four children advocacy centers in the country to receive grant money from the united states department of justice. executive director chris newlin is excited about how this money can help the center create new programs. chris newlin - national children's advocacy center "we are developing a guide book for children advocacy centers on how to respond to human trafficking in a multi-disiplinary manner... we are also developing a forensic interview training specifically for children who have been victims of human trafficking" newlin says he expects the human trafficking training to be ready to go this year.