Speech to Text for Local nurses help hurricane victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news tonight - we're hearing stories from your neighbors about how they're helping in the aftermath of hurricane michael. north alabama nurses are helping in panama city hospitals - which were only recently able to reopen. waay31's breken terry joins us live from a staging center in panama city, breken? this is a mobile care unit from north alabama and it's filled with nurses from huntsville and albertville. they tell me they are seeing dozens of patients every day and they are even going out and doing search and rescue missions. moore- i have worked two of the tornadoes in albertville. i am not only an rn but i am also a paramedic with marshall medical center. corina moore and other nurses from north alabama are seeing dozens of patients a day with lacerations, head injuries, and suffering from dehydration. moore- we are out here helping with some medical relief. there is not a lot of medical relief teams here and ems is over loaded along with the fire departments. people here need basic necessities like water, food, and medical help. since some people can't get to this mobile unit, these nurses are stepping up and going to help areas with some of the worst damage. moore- these people are without cars, power, cell phone service they really can't call anyone for help so since they can't come to us, we're going to them. this crew will be here the rest of the week to provide medical aid to those who need it. live in panama bt waay31. some florida residents say the hurricane brought some much-needed relief. fish and wildlife maps show anna maria island is completely in the clear ofred tide.. scientists say michael pushed the bloom north, so some parts are now seeing medium levels of red tide near saint pete beach. on the panhandle -- scientists won't be