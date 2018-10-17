Speech to Text for Mother and children lose everything in fire

on that yet new at six... waay 31 talked to the family who lost everything they own in an overnight fire. that fire occurred at a mobile home community on shaw road just off of highway 72 in limestone county. that's where waay31's scottie kay talked to the family who's now having to start over. i'm standing in front of what used to be the home to a mom and four children... i spoke with that family, and while they were too shaken to go on camera, they told me it's going to be a long road ahead. vo: this mobile home caught fire just after midnight ... you can see, there's nothing left. several volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.. and put it out in a few hours. they spent the overnight hours searching for hot spots to put out. the mother told me, some candles were burning inside at the time. she believes they gottoo close to a curtain. the mother also told me, while she and her children lost everything, they're extremely grateful for the help they've received from their neighbors and the community. for now, the mother says they will be staying in a motel.. but will be getting help from the red cross. sk on cam: we reached out to the lead agency in this investigation to see what exactly caused the fire, but we're still waiting to hear back. reporting in limestone county, sk,