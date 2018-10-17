Speech to Text for Bradley Parker will not stand trial

throughout the day. a mother will stand trial for the shooting death of her baby. but tonight, charges against the child's father are dropped. a judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to send bradley parker to trial. but his wife aleisha is now charged with manslaughter. their attorneys told waay 31's sierra phillips - they're not surprised with the outcome of today's hearing. youre looking bradley and aleisha parker entering the courtroom to face charges surrounding the death of their 13 month old. a stark difference from this couple just a few months ago, smiling - with their son. at a preliminary hearing on wednesday, the lead investigator said they originally thought the boy died in an accidental shooting. but the mom and dad each gave multiple stories about what happened in late august. they say bradley parker finally admitted he saw his wife with a gun, tried to take it from her, and the gun went off. marsili "obviously we take issue and dispute that final version of you heard it referred to" the judge ruled there wasnt enough evidence to hold bradley parker... watson "he goes home today-- which is a big deal" and then reduced charges against aleisha to manslaughter. marsili "the next step for ms. parker is to see if she can post the bond that the judge set for her" ll- now although mr. parkers charges were dropped and mrs. parkers charges were reduced to manslaughter both of their attorneys here at the madison county courthouse wednesday told me there is still a chance the district attorney could bring a murder indicting to the two marsili "from this point forward we are going to prepare the case for trial" the lead investigator did note that it is quote "impossible to tell" for absolute certainty who was holding the gun when it fired -- reporting in hsv sp waay31 news next aleisha parkers case will head to a grand jury- no date has been