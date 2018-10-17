Speech to Text for Police search for man missing for nearly 20 years

the search has halted for the night for the remains of this man. madison county deputies spent the day digging in a yard in owens crossroads for warren flippo. he hasn't been seen in nearly 20-years. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton. waay31's sydney martin was at the dig site all day long ... and tells us what deputies found, and their next step. the madison county sheriff's office hasn't searched for warren flippo since two thousand and five until wednesday. the search was only three miles away from where they had searched 13 years ago, when they got a tip he might be underneath aconcrete driveway. back then, they never found anything. but they told me the new search happened after they got credible information about an area on old gurley pike and cave springs roads. lt. donny shaw, madison co. sheriff's office"we don't ever want a case go that we do not do everything we can for a resolution. because i'm not sure who the surviving family members are but somebody out there knows mr. flippo is possibly related to mr. flippo and they deserve closure." the sheriff's office called it quits around 4 o'clock wednesday --but will return thursday morning. lt. donny shaw, madison co. sheriff's office "we will stay in this operation until we have exhausted all our leads out here and find something that will be useful in this case." the sheriff's office says they used equipment and workers from district three --- and had to call it quits when their work day ended. syd, "the sheriff's office said they will have a deputy out here guarding this site until they are done digging. in mad co sm waay 31 news." deputies tell us they didn't find anything today. waay 31 will be out there tomorrow ... and we will update you