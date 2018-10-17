Speech to Text for Confusion Over Intersection Jurisdiction

a madison county intersection averages one wreck every six weeks ... yet many people who we talked to--don't know who to turn to -- to get it fixed. waay 31's sarah singleterry has been chasing down answers for weeks now ... and explains the confusion behind who's really responsible for the intersection carolyn davison "almost weekly there's some sort of an incident that almost becomes an accident." out of those almost accidents ... four of them turned into real wrecks in the last six months ... we're talking about this area ... where slaughter road meets roy drive and castle drive ... you can see ... the two aren't very far apart ... carolyn davison works near the roy drive intersection ... carolyn davison "people stopped here to make a left on castle are just ... you can't see them until you come over this little hill." and by then it's often too late ... damon brown learned that the hard way ... three weeks ago he was stopped at the roy drive intersection ... damon brown "a car coming up the hill couldn't see the cars stopped, and i guess what he tried to do was avoid the car in front of him and tried to make the turn ... and when he made the turn he slid right into me." i was there the day brown's car was hit ... he told me he's traveled through this intersection for 8 years now and has seen at least three wrecks similar to his own ... damon brown "roy drive doesn't have anything to do with it in my opinion cause i think it's more castle lane. that's where the issue's at." so ... i tried to figure out who's in charge of maintaining the intersection of slaughter road and castle drive ... for weeks i was bounced around between madison city ... huntsville city ... and madison county ... take a look at your screen ... you can see why there's so much confusion ... the blue areas on the map fall under the city of madison's care ... red is huntsville ... and the spots with the aerial view belong to madison county ... if you're looking only at the castle drive intersection ... the west side belongs to madison city ... the northeast corner belongs to the county ... and the southeast corner is huntsville ... carolyn davison "i think there needs to be some coordination between the two cities." and there is ... to a degree ... but not enough to make clear to davison who needs to hear her request ... "we need a light ... a flashing light ... something ..." sarah stand up tag: after taking a process of elimination approach i found out the castle slaughter intersection is maintained by madison county district two commissioner steve harraway ... i reached out to him ... but haven't made much headway ... i'll keep reaching out to get answers for carolyn ... damon ... and the rest of you who drive through this intersection every day ... in madison county ss waay 31 news waay 31 will be sure to keep you updated as we