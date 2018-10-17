Speech to Text for Parents charged for infant's death

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a million dollars each. breaking news--fora madison county couple charged in the death of their 13-month- old baby is happening right now aleisha and bradley parker were bothaccused of shooting and killing their infant son inside their home in august today in court a judge dismissed the charges for bradley saying there was not probable cause. alesiha is still charged in the death, the ase will go trial. , officals confirmed the two were charged after changing their testimony multiple times when speaking with police about the shooting of their baby. investigators are still unsure the motive behind the crime, but said their stories were