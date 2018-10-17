Clear
Woman freed from car struck by train

Good Samaritans help free a woman from her car when it was struck by a train in Florida.

Posted: Wed Oct 17 08:05:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 17 08:07:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Good Samaritans help free a woman from her car when it was struck by a train in Florida.

Witnesses said the 56-year-old woman was trying to make a left turn when she became stuck on the tracks.

Good Samaritans stepped in to rescue the woman, who was later transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

