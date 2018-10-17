Clear

The Wall that Heals

The Wall that Heals is a 3/4 size replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial

Posted: Wed Oct 17 05:16:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 17 05:16:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events