Speech to Text for CFB Playoff Ex Director Comes To Town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cavasinni, waay 31 sports. the highly anticpated cfb playoff rankings come out october 30...but when the college football playoff executive director is in town, you get to ask some questions ahead of the big reveal. bill hancock spoke to the huntsville quarterback club tonight at the ledges. he is talking with the club about the history of colleg football playoff, who makes up the committee and how they select the teams. he did say those stenghth of schedules weigh heavy into the decision making process.. and the type of enviorments teams play in play a role as well. so we had to ask.. who does he think is getting in from the s-e-c? i learned a long time ago not to talk about specific teams or specific conferences. but i do know sec football is really strong. i think it's going to be a great finish for the sec season. how's that for a non answer. sounds like a great non answer