Speech to Text for Strategic plan meeting for Huntsville City Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

learn more from local agencies. new information on the huntsville city schools' community meeting at grissom high school... it was designed to help the district get feedback on its curriculum... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he found out how the low parent turnout will impact the district's plan. none of the parents at the meeting wanted to talk on camera tonight... but another parent... here at grissom for a sports event wants to see changes made in the classroom and how kids are taught... joshua burrell has two kids in the district... and wants to see a shift back to basic teaching and learning techniques... joshua burrell/parent of 2 students "i would like to see the laptops go away. i would like to see us get back to a more traditional style of school where we go back to books." nats: those types of ideas are similar to the ones written down on these boards... which were thrown out there by the parents who actually went to the meeting... but of the people in this room... only three are parents who don't have some sort of official title with the district... or city... superintendent christie finley blames the rain... and other activities going on at grissom tuesday for the low turnout... christie finley/superinte ndent of huntsville city schools "there's a volleyball game. two rivals right next door." nats: the varsity volleyball game had roughly 30 or so parents in attendance... and grissom as a whole has more than a thousand students... kody fisher "superintendent finley says the low attendance by parents here in the cafeteria of grissom high schools is not worrisome, because parents in the district still have multiple meetings to go to and the input from parents who are here at the meeting tonight is still very important for the district to create their strategic plan." christie finley/superinte ndent of huntsville city schools "we do value even one parent showing up and giving us that feedback, but they can also still reach out to us via constant contact. they can email me, because any piece of feedback is equally important as if they were here tonight." while the district is looking for feedback... the superintendent says improvement in reading and math are two of the cornerstones that will be included in the strategic plan... christie finley/superinte ndent of huntsville city schools "those will be two measurable goals we'll have in place for sure and then we'll also have the safety goal too. now we'll have a finance piece that will be involved, so we're really taking all the pieces we know are important to have a productive school system and more importantly for our students to be successful and putting it in one document." while burrell chose to come to his daughters volleyball game... instead of the community meeting... he says it's important for parents to make their voices heard at the remaining four... joshua burrell/parent of 2 students "i think that writing down those ideas and keeping a list of them for the next meeting would be an awesome idea to come and bring them to the school." the next meeting is at jemison high school next monday... and superintendent finley says the goal is to have all the information compiled from these meetings... soon after they're over at the end of the month... and to have the strategic plan finalized... with the input from parents... sometime in december or early january... reporting live in huntsville... kody