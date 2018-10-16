Speech to Text for Charger Hockey Back Home

we said a couple of weeks ago uah charger hockeyt would have to waita little longer before they are back in the vbc, well wait no more, it's time for the chargers home opener the puck drops satuday night, when arizona state comes to town. head coach mike corbett says they are one of the most talented teams they'll face all year. chargers opened the season with four road games. they came up short in all four contests, but we are talking home ice this time. coach is hoping that will help them get their first win of the season. its good to be home, it's good to be home for our guys. we've come from colorado and ohio and now we got some home cookin, gotta take advantage of that" 9 seconds program's 40th anniversary coming up. lot of excitement around that. 40 years of charger hockey! gotta love it. first club hit the ice back in 1979. since them they've won