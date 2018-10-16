Speech to Text for Suspect Who Died Shortly After Arrest May have Injested Something

on the i-team tab. new information... tonight madison county deputies tell us they believe a suspect who died shortly after his arrest ... may have ingested something. they're waiting for toxicology and autopsy results to learn what caused his death. this is neal grillo ... who died yesterday. his widow gave us this picture of their family... but was too emotional to talk on camera about what happened when they went to the sheriff's office on monday. they were there to discuss charges of sodomy and rape against him. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the sheriff's office tonight ... with more of her emotional reaction. sydney? dan, demetria--neal grillo's wife wasn't ready to talk about what happened here at the sheriff's office yesterday. however--she told me she came down here with husband for the interview and had no idea she would be leaving alone. a good hardworking man who loved his family..that's how heather grillo described her husband of more than three years. you see with his family in this picture. heather told me she had no idea what was going to happen at the sheriff's office office on monday when he was asked to come down for an interview with investigators. in a statement she released to waay 31 grillo said in part... "he was not guilty of the crimes he was accused of. he was wrongly accused and saw no way out of his circumstances." the sheriff's office told me neal grillo became unconsciousafter they told him he was being placed under arrest and charged. heather told me she had left the sheriff's office to work on securing his bond when her husband fell ill. she knew he was struggling with the allegations made against him --- and said in part... "he was hopeless and he didn't want to go to jail. he did not believe his voice would be heard. he suffered from some degree of mental illness and he felt hopeless." - heather grillo investigators believe he may have ingested something while he waiting for tranpsort but can't say what. they won't know for sure until theyget toxicology and autopsy results. monday evening waay 31 was at the grillo's home in harvest as the sheriff's officeserved a search warrant. -- and huntsville fire and rescue's hazmat's team was called to go into the home first. the sheriff's office told us it didn't want to enter the home until they were sure no harmful chemicals were inside--- they told us they found nothing. tonight --the sheriff's office told me the case against grillo that he originally came here to talk to investigators about has not been closed yet. but investigators should have the case closed in the coming weeks. in mad co sm waay 31 news. now waay 31 learned a sheriff's deputy in the area when c-p-r was being performed on grillo was admitted to huntsville hospital and stayed overnight. the sheriff's office told us it can not say if the two incidents are related..but tests were taken from the deputy and he was monitored for almost twenty four hours.