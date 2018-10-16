Speech to Text for All Parole Hearings Cancelled for the Week

tonight -- alabama's pardon and parole board is under a microscope after the waay 31 i-team's stories revealed a broken system that let dangerous criminals slip through the cracks and out on parole! one of those criminals - jimmy spencer - is back in prison charged with killing three people while out on parole and having several run-ins with police. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. you can now add victims and inmates to the list of groups frustrated with the state's parole board. when they showed up for hearings today, the board turned them away and simply said all parole hearings for the rest of the week are canceled. the governor ordered certain parole hearings be put on hold. today, the board one- upped her and canceled all hearings for the rest of the week. tonight we have team coverage about the alabama parole board. but first we will go to waay 31's breken terry in montgomery where this decision was made... the governor said she did not halt all parole hearings. she said their reasonsing for cancelling all the hearings for the rest of the week is not sound. mutliple victims and inamtes families were visibily upset as these doors were locked and hearings cancelled. adams- we were met with people telling us there is no parole hearing so we don't know when it will come up. joyce adams brother was murdered 20 years ago. tuesday, the woman convicted in his murder was supposed to have a parole hearing that was cancelled last minute. adams wasn't notified. adams- at least a phone call could have notifed us we took off of work we drove here. with the doors locked at the parole board and this sign up mutliple families and even victim advocates were turned away with no notice. grantham- it's just not right. it's not right to either side. they have gone through this turmoil to be here. selena ford told me she waited on her grandmothers parole hearing for nine years and she called the parole board monday afternoon.she claims at the time the board told her the hearing was still a go. ford- they locked the doors on us. they stopped us at the door and said there are no hearings today turn around. ford thinks the parole board ripped hope of her grandmother being released away from her. ford- to get that date two months ago saying she would be having a hearing and praying to god that he would release her on this day and they have the doors locked. look live tag: it's unclear if more parole hearings could be cancelled or when the ones cancelled today could be rescheduled. in montgomery bt waay31. the parole board told waay 31 - it made the decision to cancel all parole hearings late last night because of the governor's executive order to halt early paroles. the board said it needs time to go over the dockets. the board also said it tried to contact as many families as possible but obviously they didn't contact everyone. these changes are happening because the waay 31 i-team did extensive digging into jimmy spencer. we spent the past three months-- asking how and why a criminal with an extensive crime background was granted parole. originally, the board said spencer had a low chance of re-offending and had good conduct as an inmate. this was after the parole board switched to a system that uses analytics instead of human judgment. we filed an open records request to learn about spencer's time in prison and found that spencer continously violated rules and remained a violent person until the day he was paroled. we found about 50 disciplinary actions against him starting in 1993 when spencer escaped from prison. reports include spencer assaulting 3 corrections officers and stabbing other inmates.