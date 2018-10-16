Speech to Text for Rainy spots tonight end Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

launch of the s-l-s in 20-20. persist, widespread light-to-moderate rain will hold on through the tuesday evening drive. take the drive nice and slow and remember to increase the following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. remember your low beams! driving without headlights in rain is a ticketable offense in many areas. the rain will diminish between 7 pm and 10 pm, but spotty areas of light rain will linger through the wednesday morning drive. wednesday will gradually grow brighter as sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. temperatures will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the morning and warm into the mid-to-upper 60s on wednesday afternoon. the next round of rain is expected to arrive on friday. friday likely will start dry. the rain could begin as early as late afternoon, but all indications are rain will increase quickly after 7 pm friday. that means the high school football games across the tennessee valley are going to be soggy. plan ahead and make sure you have rain gear to take with you. umbrellas are difficult to manage in stadiums. ponchos and rain jackets tend to serve you better. that rain will last through roughly the first half of saturday. saturday afternoon will begin drying, then cooler and drier air will arrive on sunday. persist, widespread light-to-moderate rain will hold on through the tuesday evening drive. take the drive nice and slow and remember to increase the following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. remember your low beams! driving without headlights in rain is a ticketable offense in many areas. the rain will diminish between 7 pm and 10 pm, but spotty areas of light rain will linger through the wednesday morning drive. wednesday will gradually grow brighter as sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. temperatures will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the morning and warm into the mid-to-upper 60s on wednesday afternoon. the next round of rain is expected to arrive on friday. friday likely will start dry. the rain could begin as early as late afternoon, but all indications are rain will increase quickly after 7 pm friday. that means the high school football games across the tennessee valley are going to be soggy. plan ahead and make sure you have rain gear to take with you. umbrellas are difficult to manage in stadiums. ponchos and rain jackets tend to serve you better. that rain will last through roughly the first half of saturday. saturday afternoon will begin drying, then cooler and drier air will arrive on sunday. one couple plans to go to 6 parks...in one day. how they plan to go to both disney world and disney land!