Chemical Endangerment Arrest

A Florence woman behind bars this morning accused of using drugs while pregnant .

Posted: Tue Oct 16 10:26:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 10:26:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Chemical Endangerment Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a $34,500 bond. alsonew at midday-- aflorence woman is behind bars this morning accused of using drugs while pregnant. according to florence police, kristin smith is charged with chemical endangerment to a child. this comes after police said she gave birth at a residence and was later taken to the hospital. the baby and , smith were tested for drugs and both tested positive. smith was booked in the lauderdale county detention center
