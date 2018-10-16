Speech to Text for Lauderdale County Burglary Arrest

a lauderdale man is behind bars after investigators said he committed a series of burglaries and thefts. investigators told waay 31 daniel smallwood was arrested on monday for possession of a stolen kayak. he is also faces five burglary charges, six theft of property charges and six charges of receiving stolen property. investigators say he started off stealing boats, but when that became too obvious, he turned to taking kayaks and making his way down the water. smallwood is being held in the lauderdale county jail