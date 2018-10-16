Clear

limestone county shooting

A man charged and accused of Monday's shooting on Beechwood Road.

Posted: Tue Oct 16 10:20:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 10:20:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

new at midday... an arrest this morning for a shooting in limestone county. the man charged - timothy lunsford - is accused of monday's shooting on beechwood road. lunsford is in the limetsone county jail on $6,000 dollars on charges of second degree assault and fourth degree recieving stolen property. the victim was dropped off at athens hospital - no word on his injuries. lunsford - a convicted felon - could face additional charges since he was in possession of
