Speech to Text for limestone county shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday... an arrest this morning for a shooting in limestone county. the man charged - timothy lunsford - is accused of monday's shooting on beechwood road. lunsford is in the limetsone county jail on $6,000 dollars on charges of second degree assault and fourth degree recieving stolen property. the victim was dropped off at athens hospital - no word on his injuries. lunsford - a convicted felon - could face additional charges since he was in possession of