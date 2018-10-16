Speech to Text for Parole Board Cancels Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm bill young breaking news ---out of montgomery where the parole board has cancelled all parole hearings for the rest of the week. lets get striaght to waay31's breken terry who is live at the parole board breken? i got here at 8 am for the scheduled parole hearings and they literally locked the doors and are turning victims families and inmates families away. he parole board told me they cancelled all hearings late last night and said they were trying to notify everyone about the cancellations but no victim advocate groups, inmates and victims families i spoke with were notified. the parole board said they cancelled the hearings because of governor ivey's executive order which halted all early parole hearings but not parolees who are legally eligible. this came as a shock to many people here. i spoke with one woman whose brother was murdered. she was very upset because she drove a couple of hours for this hearing only to have the doors locked on her. you just go through it all over again you relive the crime. you relive everything. it just hurts. it tears your family apart. you think about it and you just pray to god that god will be in control and everything will workout in your favor. as of now it's just all parole hearings are cancelled for the week. the board is tasked with coming up with a 30 day corrective action plan to fix their problems and present it to the governor and attorney general for approval. live in montgomery bt