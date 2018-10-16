Clear

Audi Agrees to $927M Settlement

force. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news desk. within the last half hour, german auto company audi agreed to pay a 927 million dollar fine to settle an emissions case. according to bloomberg news, the automaker was being investigated for cheating on emissions regulations. bloomberg says the settlement wraps up a long-running probe ov volkswagen's deliberate cheating that was uncovered back in 2015. the settlement covers 5 million cars sold
