Speech to Text for Tom Sisks Is A Finalist For New Position

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sisk's possible move. steven. the rogersville review reported the hawkins county superintendent position comes down to two people-- limestone county superintendent dr. tom sisk and matt hixson... an assistant superintendent of a southern california school system that holds 10,000 students. sisk has confirmed if he is offered the hawkins county position... he will take it. hawkins county lies 70 miles northeast of knoxville ....sisk currently oversees 18 schools in limestone county and he would see just one more school in hawkins. hixson works with only 13 schools. even though hawkins has more total schools... there are close to 7,000 students in the system compared to almost 9,000 students in limestone county schools. sisk has served limestone county schools for seven years but has come under fire in recent months. sisk hired his daughter just after 29 teachers were laid off and the naacp called for his resignation after firing former tanner high school principal louis gordon who was on administrative leave.