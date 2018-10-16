Speech to Text for Cyber bullying

31 news. new at 6-- it's a shocking form of cyber bullying affecting a growing number of teenagers. it's called digital self harm. waay 31'snajahe sherman shows us this scary online trend that should definitely be on your radar. penny baker is the director of clinical services for pinnacle behavioral health... in her role, she trains counselors at elk river treatment program to help teenagers with tough issues... she's seeing a growing number of cases in what industry experts call "digital-self harm." penny baker / director of clinical services: 3:27:16:04 people are talking about it more, and sadly it took a death about five years ago for sadly it to come to the attention of the community to see what an issue this was. digital self harm is when someone cyberbullies themselves online... baker told me it first gained public attention with the tragic suicide of 14-year-old hannah smith in 2013. she anonymously sent herself hurtful messages on social media just weeks before she hanged herself. baker told me she is seeing a spike in this type of behavior with teenagers in her practice. penny baker / director of clinical services 3:28:34:04 - it is really scary because when they do it anonymously online, and saying very hurtful harmful self statements, and self deprecating statements, it's not noticeable so their self harm becomes more and more damaging to their psyche. 3:46:32:17- najahe sherman/ waay 31 mental health experts told me typically more boys than girls participate in digital self harm but they say cases are up on both sides. here are to warning signs. therapists told me a couple of the symptoms might include: changes in your teenagers sleeping or eating pattern... or loss of interest in activities they usually enjoy. licensed professional counselor maggie minsk has also worked extensively in the areas of teenagers and self harm and offers these warning signs. 1:53:38:13maggie minsk / licensed professional counselor really being inhibited or uninhibited. meaning really holding things in or being really expressive with their emotions or being really extreme or intense for long periods of time. this is something parents need to be aware of... baker told me the research shows about 6 percent of the youth engage in some form of digital self-harm. najahe sherman, waay 31 news. for more warning signs to look for, or if you or someone you know needs help, go to our website and click on najahe's story. we've put a link to some resources on our website waaytv.com.