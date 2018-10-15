Speech to Text for Authorities search suspect's house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight... the search warrant at the house of the man who died in madison county sheriff's deputies custody -- is now complete... this was the scene just a few hours ago... where a hazmat team helped with the search. investigators told waay 31 -- they were there because of the unique case... neil grillo died just 15 minutes after he was told he was arrested and charged with rape, sodomy... and burglary... waay 31's kody fisher is live in harvest... where the search happened... talking to neighbors... as you can see the search warrant team and hazmat team are gone from bridge crest drive now... but i learned just a little while ago the sheriff's department will likely be releasing more specific details about those charges against grillo tomorrow... but for the time being... some neighbors of grillo say it is worrying to have lived down the street from him... sonya morris/lives on bridge crest dr. "even though it may be shocking that it is in my neighborhood i'm not shocked that something like that could occur." sonya morris has lived on the same street as grillo since 2011... and even though she knows someone is innocent until proven guilty... she would have liked to be more informed by law enforcement about the allegations against her neighbor... sonya morris/lives on bridge crest dr. "the most concerning for me is that we're not told anything, so it makes me wonder if this was going on, if this had been reported, because he had to go down for an interview." morris says anything is possible in the world we live in... and this scene on her street is another reminder for her to play it safe... and be prepared... sonya morris/lives on bridge crest dr. "it makes me stand on the alert to be sure that i'm not out during those times of the evening and if i am that i have some type of protection with me." right now a toxicology report is being done on grillo to find out how he died... as soon as we get more information about his death... and the allegations against him we'll let you know... reporting live in harvest... kody fisher... waay 31 news...