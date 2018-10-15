Speech to Text for Change in parole board leadership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in about 12 hours - waay 31's i-team plans on being at the first parole board hearing after governor kay ivey demanded major changes because of our stories uncovering a laundry list of problems. i just have to tell you i was disappointed in that meeting. tonight, the clock is ticking on the parole board to figure out a way to stop letting violent criminals out of prison. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. a systematic failure -- lead to jimmy spencer being paroled ... and people who could've stopped him -- from being notified. spencer had multiple run ins with policebut was never sent back to prison. now, he's charged with killing three people in guntersville. waay31's breken terry spent the past three months investigating how spencer slipped through the cracks - and questioned the governor and attorney general about changes - and what must be done next. first, governor ivey removed cliff walker as the chairman at the parole board.then she told all three members they have 30 days to fix their problems. me- what points were so disappointing about this meeting with the parole board. ivey- the lack of detailed information. the fact that they rely so heavily on staff and i said how many people do yall have on staff they got about 600 employeees over there and that's a lot of levels to go through and i was very disappointed in some of their answers. because of this disappointment governor ivey issued an executive order halting early parole hearings. she also told the parole board they have 30 days to make massive changes including strenghtening leadership, respecting victims, gathering correct information on parolees, and maintain supervision of parolees. ivey- right now they will have a period of time to develop corrective action and get it approved by us and we will take it from there. many victim advocates calling ivey's plan a bold move. grantham sb- look live tag: this does not mean all parole hearings are halted, just early ones. basically if a parolee serves 85% or 15 years of a sentence they are legally elligible for parole. we will be going to the parole hearings they have scheduled for tomorrow. in montgomery bt waay31.