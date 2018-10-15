Speech to Text for brek live shot

chair. but the old chair will still be in the picture. governor ivey says lyn head... this woman right here will chair the board ... instead of cliff walker. but that's not the only change. we have team coverage tonight. waay31's scottie kay is live in montgomery with more on why governor ivey made the changes.. and what it means moving forward. but first... let's get to waay31'sbreken terry with the immediate changes you can expect at the parole board in light of the governors executive order, breken? the first change we will see is the new appointment of lyn head as the parole chairperson, cliff walker will still serve on the board but he is no longer the man in charge. the executive order also put a stop to early parole hearings. the changes come at a time when the state is giving parole to more prisoners. since 2013... the parole release rate has jumped 24-percent! that year ..the release rate was 30-percent. just last year it jumped to 54- percent. the parole board tells us it hears nearly 65- hundred cases a year. however - a thousand more people were paroled in 2017 than the previous year.