Speech to Text for Cool, rainy weather this week

our temperatures warmed into the upper 70s monday afteronon. areas from chicago to kansas city to dallas only warmed into the 40s. a cloudy and rainy transition zone has set up between our warmth in the tennessee valley and that chill over the midwest and plains. that rain is as close as northern middle tennessee and extends through arkansas into texas. it's close... but it isn't quite here. still, we have had a couple of light sprinkles, and that will remain possible through monday night and tuesday morning. a large area of rain over texas monday evening will track eastward and toward us in the tennessee valley. rain will begin increasing over the tennessee valley starting between noon and 2 pm on tuesday. it's possible a lot of this rain breaks up, leaving us with intermittent light showers. whether the rain is spotty or widepsread, make sure you have an umbrella for the afternoon. you likely will not have rain first thing in the morning. rain will grow more likely in the afternoon. temperatures will hold back beneath the clouds, but they will still be in the mid-to-upper 60s through this week. mornings will come with a need for jackets. lows will be in the 50s tuesday morning, so we'll need light jackets first thing in the morning. expect 40s on wednesday and thursday morning.