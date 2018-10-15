Speech to Text for City Getting New Task Force

at 5... taking on violent crime in huntsville. it comes as police investigate more homicides this year, than in the past few years. waay 31's sydney martin is live at huntsville p-d to explain the extra manpower police are getting. sydney? dan, demetria --the first meeting for the violent crimes task force was held here today at huntsville police---and us attorney for the northern district of alabma told me talks of this task force were underway with city leaders for months...and now it's a reality. today one mom i talked to told me she hopes this task force---is able to stop families from experiencing loss like hers. "jerry caldell was 21, alton williams...i think alton was 21. we got tavian willy that was 25. ceecee cole was 22. " donna howell has more than 50 plastic pumpkins sitting in her front yard at kirkland drive and bridge road in north huntsville. pumpkins placed to remember the53 people ranging from ages 3 to 25.... who've been murdered in the area since 20-14 including her own teenage son. donna howell, lives in huntsville "these are my babies too now. that's what i tell their mothers. they should have been our children all along." and howell told me too many families have faced the lossshe has.... donna howell"it stays with you forever. the rest of your life. it's not just me devastated. the rest of the family his friends. andyou imagine 53 families going through that." syd " she told me these babies lost their lives to senseless crime. and she hopes the new federal task force stops crime in the area." monday-- jay town us atorney for the northern district of alabama sat down with me and and explainedthe huntsville public safety task force includes local law enforcement and federal agencies will be targeting the worst offenders... jay town, "when i say worst offenders i don't just mean repeat offenders. i mean people that might not have a record at all. but we absolutely know they are engaging in some of the worst types of criminal activity. " town said this task force is about bringing police efforts together to stop all violent crime not just murders from happening in neighborhoods. jay town "what we will find over the next several years is that there will be a decline in violent crime across the country certainly in the northern district. especially here in huntsville and it's going to be because of our efforts not because we hoped and prayed." town explained it's going to start with charging people on the federal level, when his office is able to. jay town, "if convicted a federal sentence where there is no sanctuary of parole. that is how you keep our most violent offenders off the streets and put them exactly where they belong which is in a prison bed." town told me the task force will have advanced federal intelligence resources that will be able to ramp up efforts to catch people doing illegal activity in the city and surrounding areas. live in hsv sm waay