Speech to Text for Tech Guy: Keeping Your Info Safe

you should look for. the fbi warns parents about a scary risk with children's toys. the warning says toys that are connected to the internet pose a safety risk to children. many of these toys can record your conversations - and that along with some of the information you give the company - could tell bad guys where your kids live. our consumer technology reporter jamey tucker says there's one thing every parent should do to protect their family. whether you're setting up a home security system, a connected toy for the kids or installing an app, this one simple thing can keep some of your important information from getting in the hands of the bad guys. and you can do it, at the post office. a p.o. box offers a high level of security when it comes to keeping information safe from a data breach. a couple of years ago when vtech, a toy and software company was hacked, information of about 5 million parents were exposed to hackers...that included their home address and the names and ages of their children. in the wrong hands, a bad guy will sell that information on the dark web to another bad guy who can do anything they want. the fbi warns parents that connected toys that have a microphone and camera that are always on, can record conversations such as the child's name and school and capture video of their faces. if that information and recordings fall into the wrong hands, the fbi warns it might be used to put the child's privacy and safety at risk. how would bad guys get it? by hacking the company's servers and stealing the information it's storing on it's users. those types of hacks happen time and time again. actually, using a street address online is not advised. even on facebook. a name and street address are 2 things a hacker needs to begin stealing someone's identity. before signing up for any new account, get a p.o. box at your nearest post office, then if you're asked for address online or in an app, use it instead of your street address. it's another level of security. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker the cost of a post office box varies by size, the smallest version is around 10- dollars a month. the f.b.i. urges parents to research the security of toys before buying or connecting them