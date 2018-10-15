Speech to Text for Social Media Classes in Athens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he's back home safe. if you own a business,you know how critical marketing is to your success. the public library is hosting a monthly class to teach small business owners about social media. it starts tomorrow at 5:30 ... at the athens- limestone county public library. all classes are free and open to the