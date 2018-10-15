Speech to Text for Free Flu Shot Clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four... a florida child has become the first flu-related death of the season. state health officials there say they haven't released the name of the child. ...but he or she tested positive for "flu-b" sometime between late september and early october. they also say the child had not yet been vaccinated. of course, we all know doctors say the best way to prevent the flu is to get the shot. they say it can reduce your kid's chance of getting it by 60- percent. you can get your free flu shot by visiting these flu shot clinics you see on your screen these upcomming weeks. all clinics run from 9 am to 2 pm. all you have to do is bring your