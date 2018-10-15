Speech to Text for Decatur Church Helps Hurricane Michael Survivors

florence. members of one decatur church are on their way to florida and georgia to drop off items to hurricane michael survivors. grant street church of christ also helped the carolinas after hurricane florence hit. waay 31's brittany collins is live from the church now after spending the day with them. church members just drove off a few hours ago...they've been out here all morning organizing and packing items for hurricane survivors... ever since we made the announcement, they've been randomly coming by and bringing 50, 100 and 200 dollars out their own pockets. it's more items than they expected. and we have razors. but grant streeet church of christ isn't complaining...inst ead they're grateful. people from across the country heard about their mission... they've donated money...hygiene products...canne d goods...snacks... and medical supplies. relief teams are only going to have so muchif they have a cut, it's turned into an infection. they've even got pet food. folks that are having to split their food with their pets, because they don't want their pets to suffer too, we're hauling tons of animal food down for shelters. ministers rob gwen and cody michael ....are excited to help those in florida and georgia ...but it's also an emotional trip. this is devastation. you've seen videos. the foundation of the house is only left. the congregation has gotten more than 2 thousand dollars in donations...up to 400 totes full of items...and around 60 buckets of cleaning supplies. we're taking two pick up trucks and two trailers...we're aiming for panama city. but grant street church of christ hopes to do more than just dropping off items to the victims and leaving... we're putting your name before him in prayer then that means something. whenever you're in time of crisis, that means the world. if we come across people and they're willing to pray with us, we're going to do it. the members who left are planning to be back on wednesday...they're still getting donations, so if they have to make another trip, they will. reporting live in decatur brittany collins