Speech to Text for Abortion Amendment on Election Ballot

new at 6... you'll notice an abortion measure on the ballot in three weeks. it's called "amendment two" ... a constitutional amendment that would recognize the "sanctity of life" in alabama. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to the group behind the amendment ... and what it would mean for alabama.rodne ya? dan...the director told me that even if this issue passes it won't change anything unless roe versus wade gets overturned. as long as roe versus wade is still in effect -- alabama cannot make abortions illegal. rick renshaw -- the political director for the alliance for a pro-life alabama told me amendment two will instead show alabama is a pro-life state. renshaw said the amendment would also show the state is not required to fund abortions. sot "in the event that any of those changes come then the legislators in the state of alabama - the house and senate - can come back and pass whatever legislation is in the spirit and will of the legislature at that time." vo i asked renshaw if the sudden steam behind the amendment came from justice brett kavanaugh being confirmed to the supreme court. he told me while it did help -- their cause was in the works long before kavanaugh was even a contender. sot "when they passed this bill back in 2017 nobody had a crystal ball to have known that president trump was gonna get another pick at supreme court in summer 2018." vo governor kay ivey issued her support for amendment two, saying: "it's unconscionable to me that walt maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies. i urge alabamians to join me in this important fight by showing up to the polls on november 6 and voting yes on constitutional amendment two." i reached out to planned parenthood and alabama's women's center for a comment but i did not hear back. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. here's the process of a state consitutional amendment in alabama. graphic the measure first needs to be proposed and passed through both houses of the state's legislature with a simple majority in order to put the issue at hand on the next voting ballot. legislators voted to do that last year. on november 6th - alabama voters will head to the polls and answer a question on whether they believe alabama should be a "right to life" state. if that passes with a simple majority-- a "constitutional convention" will be called by state representatives -- to write the bill into alabama's constitution. numbers