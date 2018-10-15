Speech to Text for Suspect Death Investigation

rights. new at four... a death investigation is underway in madison county after a suspect fell unconscious when deputies tried to arrest him. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about what happened that led up to the man's death. a member of the madison county sheriff's office tells me, they interviewed a suspect at their office on wheeler avenue this morning-. following the interview with investigators---deputies tried to take the unidentified man into custody and told us that's when he became unconscious. he was taken to huntsville hospital where the sherrif's office spokesperson told us the suspect died. the sheriff's office hasn't told us what the man was being investigated for...but now an investigation into his death is underway. no cause of death has been determined. syd, "the madison county sheriff's office has not identified the man that they were interviewing here... and told us they are working to notify his family.in mad co sm waay 31