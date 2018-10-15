Speech to Text for Changes In Parolee System To Fix Flaws

tonight the governor is overhauling the state parole board after flaws in the system allowed a parolee to be freed. he's now charged in a triple murder in guntersville. thanks for joining us-- i'mdemetriamcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. jimmy spencer is accused of killing marie martin and her grandson - colton lee - back in july. just across the street - their neighbor martha reliford was also found dead. spencer was a parolee ... an offender with a violent past. he faces multiple counts of capital murder. now-- after a series of waay- 31 i-team reports ... governor ivey and the attorney general are forcing the parole board to take action and come up with a corrective plan. this is a story we've been on top of all day long. members of our i-team are down at the state capital. waay 31's scottie kay has the reaction from advocates on today's announcements. .. while waay31's breken terry is standing by ready to answer questions about what all went down. first-- let's get you up to speed with everything that's happened today from montgomery... right now- the governor has temporarily stopped early parole for all violent offenders. the decision comes after ivey met with the board of pardons today. the meeting also resulted in a change of leadership. " and i just have to tell you i was disappointed in that meeting." today- in a private meeting - governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall addressed concerns about parole cases, specifically the jimmy spencer case. " as you can imagine since the jimmy o'neil spencer case, we've had multiple people express their concerns and ask a lot of questions." the governor's disappointment is followed by a new executive order...which changes the leadership of the parole board. the governor replaced chairman clifford walker with lyn head- one of the other board members...but so far- nobody on the board has been let go. under the same executive order, is the stop on early parole considerations. " what you see with that executive order is a statement from the governor that what we know is unacceptable, so we've not only stopped the practice, but now require them to come forward with something we can understand and basically be able to approve." under the order is says : "effective immediately, the board shall not consider any inmate for parole before the inmate's 'initial parole consideration date' as determined under the board operating procedures." governor ivey also created a 30 day implementation period - which is designed to improve four areas overseen by the parole board....those areas are ensuring excellence in executive leadership cultivating a culture of respect towards victims and law enforcement ensuring adequate preparation for parole hearings maintaining supervision of parolees the parole board now has to develop a corrective action plan and then present that to the governor and attorney general. the board has 30-days to come up with the corrective action plan. once it's approved- they have 15 days to put it in place. let's now send it out to our reporter breken terry who was there for the governor and attorney generals' major announcement... ...she's standing by in montgomery to give more information on what this all means... 1 breken you've been investigating the spencer case from the beginning how many families have reached out to you with concerns over this parole board? 2. breken explain this halt to early paroles and what you've seen in your visits at the parole board? 3. has a governor in alabama ever taken action like this against a parole board? 4. is this a win for victims across the state?