Speech to Text for Victims Advocates React To Decision

waay 31's scottie kay was in montgomery today where she spoke with local victims' advocates about the governor's decision to impose a moratorium. janette grantham, director of vocal "i think it was a show of force, and it showed that she meant business. that's the way i take it and that's what i'm extremely excited about." director of vocal, janette grantham, says she heard some of the best news she's heard in a long time. that news being that governor kay ivey signed an executive order that will temporarily put a halt to all early parole hearings. sot janette grantham, director of vocal "not everybody that is sent to prison needs to stay in prison, but not everybody that is sent to prison needs to be paroled." grantham says that includes some violent offenders who were set for an early parole hearing on tuesday. however, with the executive order, that hearing has been cancelled. sot janette grantham, director of vocal "i hope that the citizens of alabama realize that they are safer today than they were going to be tomorrow." grantham tells waay 31 she couldn't be happier that change is finally on the way. sot janette grantham, director of vocal "without your station, without waay 31, this would not have been possible because you guys got out, you investigated, you found out things that we couldn't find out. and you never let up, and that's why we're here today." sk on cam: grantham tells me she's happy for the victims of those violent offenders who were supposed to be in tuesday's docket.. saying now the victims can get some rest. reporting in montgomery, sk,