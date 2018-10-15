Clear

Lanes back open after crash

All lanes of traffic are open on I-565 after an early morning crash.

Posted: Mon Oct 15 10:22:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 10:22:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Lanes back open after crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tab. new at midday -- all lanes of traffic are open on 565 after an early morning crash firefighters rescued one man who was trapped inside his car upside down car/ this is footage of the two totaled cars from the scene... police said the two cars were both headed eastbound on highway 565 when the crash happened. both drivers were taken to huntsville
Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events