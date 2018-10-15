Clear

Anouncement about Parole Board.

Governor Kay Ivey announced a big change of leadership in the parole board after a capital murder suspect was released from jail.

good morning and thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman . and i'm bill young breaking news --- governor kay ivey announced a big change of leadership in the parol board. this comes after ,captial murder suspect jimmy spencer was released from prison and killed three innocent victims goveronor kay ivey and attorney steve marshall just wrapped up the meeting about the issues with the alabama parole board waay 31 breken terry is live in montgomery with the latest isn't that the truth. and that's part of the problem i discussed with the board members today. there is lack of supervision somewhere.
