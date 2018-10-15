Speech to Text for joe davis homeless

the i-s-s. new at four ... more problems this afternoon for the former home of the huntsville stars baseball team. the joe davis stadium has been abandoned for years... awaiting demolition. but for now... the city is having a hard time keeping out some unwanted guests, who are causing damage. waay31's steven dilsizian visited the stadium to see the damage himself and what is being done. it once was home to a roaring crowd... peanuts.. crackerjacks... and baseball. but not anymore. take sot: janette ferguson - lives in huntsville "now its a ghost town... you go by and its just sad... you go to the movies and you dont hear the crowd" janette ferguson grew up going to joe davis stadium to watch the stars. the 30-year-old stadium has been abandoned for years and now huntsville police tell me homeless people are breaking into the fences and destroying the stadium. it's a problem they've had before... and doesn't seem to be going away. take sot: janette ferguson - lives in huntsville "im not so proud of that... because if you look at huntsville you dont see ruin... you see growth" take standup: homeless people are entering the stadium after making cuts in the fence... like this one right here.... and when police are able to locate it and lock it... they just make another one somewhere else along this entire fence. huntsville police me they are constantly keeping eyes on the stadium especially after people in the community have complained about the break ins. take sot: sgt. tony mcelyea - huntsville police department "we are aware it is a problem.. we have had multiple complaints on it, we are patrolling that joe davis stadium on all three shifts to make sure that we alleviate the problem" for ferguson... joe davis stadium is a symbol of huntsville... take sot: janette ferguson - lives in huntsville "the community rallied there i mean it... it was just a community thing" the city plans to eventually demolish the decaying stadium... and after hearing of it being abused... ferguson is losing the connection she once had. take sot: janette ferguson - lives in huntsville "the memories fade as... just like the stadiums fading the memories are fading..." in huntsville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news. huntsville police tell waay31 they want to increase the law enforcement surrounding the stadium and are concerned the problem could become worse